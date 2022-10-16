Soccer: Yokohama FC win promotion to J1 as Okayama lose

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama FC secured promotion to the J-League first division on Sunday thanks to a loss by J2 rivals Fagiano Okayama. Okayama's 2-1 home defeat to Blaublitz Akita left them on 72 points with one game left to play, giving them no chance of catching second-placed Yokohama FC, who are on 77 points. The J2's top two teams earn automatic promotion to J1. J2 leaders Albirex Niigata have already clinched a place in next season's top flight following a five-year absence. Yokohama FC will return to the top tier after one J2 season. They finished last in the 2021 pandemic-affected 20-team J1 season when...