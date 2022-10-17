Tokyo stocks open lower, yen weak vs. dollar after 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday after declines on Wall Street, while the yen remained weak after hitting a new 32-year low near the 149 line versus the U.S. dollar in New York on prospects of further aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 427.07 points, or 1.58 percent, from Friday to 26,663.69. The broader Topix index was down 21.33 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,876.86. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, wholesale trade, and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fet...