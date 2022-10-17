Soccer: Hasegawa scores on Man City debut in Women's Super League

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa scored on her Manchester City debut on Sunday as they won 4-0 at home against Leicester in the Women's Super League in England. With her team leading 3-0, Hasegawa put the icing on the cake by finding the bottom corner with a strike from outside the box in the 88th minute. It capped a productive weekend for Japanese in the league after midfielder Honoka Hayashi scored her first goal for West Ham on Saturday during a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa. Compatriot and right-back Risa Shimizu played the full 90 minutes for West Ham.