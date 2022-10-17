Tennis: Injury-hit Nishikori not in ATP men's singles ranking

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kei Nishikori was not listed on the ATP rankings for men's singles on Monday, for the first time in 12 years after injuries have ruled him out of tour appearances over the past 12 months. The former world No. 4 had arthroscopic left hip surgery in January and he has not played in tour events since last October. The last time he was not in the ranking was in April 2010. Earlier this month, Nishikori said it remains unclear whether he can return to touring by the end of the year. The 32-year-old was ranked 759th in the world last week.