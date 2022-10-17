Yen weak in 148 zone vs. dollar after hitting 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen stayed weak in the upper 148 zone versus the U.S. dollar Monday morning in Tokyo after hitting a new 32-year low late last week, while the Japanese finance minister's fresh warning made investors wary over another yen-buying intervention. Tokyo stocks fell during the morning after ending the previous session sharply higher and weighed down by declines on Wall Street on Friday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 387.76 points, or 1.43 percent, from Friday to 26,703.00. The broader Topix index was down 21.26 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,876.93. On the top-tier Prime Market, decline...