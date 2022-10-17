Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Oct. 18: -- Cross-party group of lawmakers to visit war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo on occasion of autumn festival. -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling at 10 a.m. on vote weight disparity in upper house election in July. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling at 10:30 a.m. on Kazusa Nakamura, former official of Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau charged with scamming government coronavirus subsidies. -- CEATEC, a major annual electronics and information technology fair, to be held in Chiba through Friday.