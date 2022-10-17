Baseball: Darvish to start Game 1 of NLCS vs. Phillies

Newsfrom Japan

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish will start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the club said Sunday. In Tuesday's NLCS opener at Petco Park, Darvish will face a lineup that includes NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, who has hit .435 (10-for-23) in six games so far this postseason. The veteran right-hander won both of his previous two postseason starts in matchups against pitching greats Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Oct. 7, Darvish pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a 7-1 rou...