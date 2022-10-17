Tax hike an option to boost Japan's defense spending: LDP panel head

Newsfrom Japan

A tax hike can be an option for Japan to secure funding to achieve an envisaged substantial increase in defense spending if cutting low-priority expenses does not suffice, the head of a ruling party tax panel said Monday. Yoichi Miyazawa, who heads the tax system research committee of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in an interview with Kyodo News and other media outlets that he does not exclude the option of raising the income or corporate tax. Work by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government to draw up a state budget for fiscal 2023, which will start in April, will culminate in December....