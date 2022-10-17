Metaverse business tools on display at Japan annual tech show

Newsfrom Japan

Companies from Japan and abroad are showcasing next-generation business tools related to the metaverse -- a virtual world in which people can work, shop and socialize -- at Japan's major electronics show that opened to the media Monday. The annual show, which will be open to the public from Tuesday through Friday at Makuhari Messe convention center near Tokyo, was held online in the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meta Platforms Inc., which owns the Facebook social networking service, is demonstrating its Horizon Workrooms metaverse service that enables participants wearing...