Soccer: Japan women's pro league vows to gain more fans in 2nd season

Newsfrom Japan

The new chairwoman of the WE League, Japan's first professional women's soccer league since September 2021, pledged Monday to bring more attention to the lesser-known league. "It's important to tell the attractiveness of the league to catch everyone's eyes," Haruna Takata said at the WE League's kickoff conference for its second season beginning Saturday. "We'll step up our efforts on that front." She assumed the chairwoman's post in late September, ahead of the 2022-23 season. WE stands for "women's empowerment." Takata, who has experience serving as club president for V-Varen Nagasaki of the...