Japan stands ready to take "appropriate" steps against volatility in the foreign exchange market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday after the yen hit a fresh 32-year low in the 149 zone versus the U.S. dollar. Speaking to reporters, Suzuki said Japan is monitoring developments in the currency market with a sense of heightened urgency. Japan intervened in the currency market in September to stem the yen's rapid fall and caution has persisted in the market about further action.