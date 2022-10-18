Yen near 32-year low around 149 line vs. dollar, intervention eyed

Newsfrom Japan

The yen remained weak near a 32-year low around the 149 line against the U.S. dollar early Tuesday in Tokyo, with investors vigilant about a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities. Selling of the yen continued after U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday he was "not concerned" about the strength of the dollar against other major currencies. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 148.96-99 yen compared with 148.97-149.07 yen in New York and 148.64-65 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was quoted at $0.9844-9845 and 146.64-68 yen against $0.9838-9848 and 146.61-71 yen in N...