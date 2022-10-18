Yen rises slightly vs. dollar from 32-yr low on intervention fears

Newsfrom Japan

The yen rose slightly against the U.S. dollar Tuesday morning in Tokyo after hitting a new 32-year low in the 149 zone overnight, as investors remained vigilant about possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities. Tokyo stocks rose in the morning after sentiment was lifted on overnight gains on Wall Street and the new British finance minister announcing the scrapping of almost all planned tax cuts to contain turmoil in financial markets. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 209.87 points, or 0.78 percent, from Monday to 26,985.66. The broader Topix index was up 13.1 p...