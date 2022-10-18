Soccer: Nakamura thankful for support as he confirms retirement

Former Japan and Celtic star Shunsuke Nakamura voiced his gratitude Tuesday for the support he has received throughout his 26-year career as he confirmed his retirement at the end of the season. "I could carry on battling as a footballer thanks to the really huge support I've received," Nakamura said through his current side Yokohama FC in the J-League second division. "I want to thank everyone." The 44-year-old midfielder, known for his deadly set-piece deliveries with his left foot, played 98 games for Japan, scoring 24 goals. He was part of the 2006 and 2010 World Cup squads. The only playe...
