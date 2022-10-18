Using more nuclear power would help ease weak yen impact: minister

Newsfrom Japan

Restarting nuclear reactors would help ease the impact of a weak yen on the Japanese economy by reducing fuel imports for power generation, the industry minister said Tuesday. Despite lingering public concern about nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura stressed that each resumed reactor would eliminate the need to import 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas, which could soften pressure to sell the yen for the U.S. dollar. "This would become a countermeasure against yen depreciation," Nishimura told a press conference. The ye...