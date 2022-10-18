Baseball: Darvish plans no changes ahead of NLCS Game 1 start

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish on Monday vowed to stick with his usual pitching approach for his start in the National Championship Series Game 1 for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran right-hander, who has won both his postseason starts this year, held the Phillies to three runs over 13 innings in two regular-season games against them. "It's an honor but something that comes with really heavy responsibility," Darvish said. "I don't want to come out too fired up and just hope to pitch as usual, with the same feel as the regular season." The 36-year-old was aware of the threat pose...