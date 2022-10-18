Baseball: Back-to-back titles huge for 2021 Series MVP Nakamura

Newsfrom Japan

Catcher Yuhei Nakamura, last year's Japan Series MVP, said Tuesday he and his teammates are motivated by the chance to win the Yakult Swallows' first consecutive championships. The Central League champions worked out at the team's practice facility across the street from Jingu Stadium, where the best-of-seven series will begin Saturday in a rematch with the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes, who like Yakult are two-time defending champs. "Because this team has never been No. 1 in Japan in two straight seasons, it looms large in our consciousness. And we'll do our best also as individuals to achi...