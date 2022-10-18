Yen falls to fresh 32-year low in lower 149 zone vs. dollar in London

Newsfrom Japan

The yen briefly fell to the lower 149 level against the U.S. dollar in London trading Tuesday, hitting a fresh 32-year low. After trading in the upper 148 zone in Tokyo earlier in the day, the yen continued its slide to around 149.30, the lowest since August 1990, as market players sold the yen for the dollar in anticipation of wider interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States, dealers said. Even though Japanese authorities' intervention to prop up the yen on Sept. 22 saw it rise to the 140 level from 145.90, the impact was short-lived, with the Japanese currency falling ne...