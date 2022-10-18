30 tril. yen new stimulus eyed as Japan fights inflation, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Japan should target around 30 trillion yen ($201 billion) for a new economic package to be compiled later this month, a senior ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday as the government aims to help ease the pain of accelerating inflation and support the economy. Koichi Hagiuda, the policy chief of the Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that they agreed that "the size and substance" of the package are important. Faced with plunging public support, Kishida is scrambling to increase government support for struggling households and make it more visi...