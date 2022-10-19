Yen weak in lower 149 range vs. dollar, near 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen traded near a new 32-year low in the lower 149 range against the U.S. dollar early Wednesday in Tokyo on persistent expectations of monetary tightening in the United States following stronger-than-expected industrial output data. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 149.20-21 yen compared with 149.18-28 yen in New York and 148.95-97 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $0.9861-9865 and 147.13-20 yen against $0.9856-9866 and 147.05-15 yen in New York and $0.9857-9859 and 146.82-86 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher, supported by overnight...