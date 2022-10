Newsfrom Japan

The yen's recent rapid and one-sided depreciation is "negative" for the Japanese economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday after the currency hit a fresh 32-year low versus the U.S. dollar. Kuroda told a parliamentary session that the rapid-paced weakening of the yen makes business planning difficult for Japanese companies. But he also said if weakening of the yen is stable, it is a plus for the economy.