Australia, Japan PMs to discuss security issues on Saturday

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday he will discuss security, energy and climate change issues with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this weekend in Perth. The meeting in the state capital of Western Australia on Saturday comes as the two countries step up security cooperation amid China's military rise and maritime ambition. The leaders are set to issue a joint declaration underscoring the importance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," according to Japanese government sources. "Japan is a close and trusted friend of Australia -- our partnership is fundamental to both...