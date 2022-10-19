Yen weak in lower 149 zone vs. dollar, near 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen traded near a new 32-year low in the lower 149 range against the U.S. dollar Wednesday morning in Tokyo on continued expectations of monetary tightening in the United States following stronger-than-expected industrial output data. Tokyo stocks were higher in the morning with exporter issues leading the advance while investors also took heart from overnight gains on Wall Street. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 197.73 points, or 0.73 percent, from Tuesday to 27,353.87. The broader Topix index was up 8.02 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,909.46. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers ...