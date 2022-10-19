Baseball: Darvish surrenders 2 homers in NLCS Game 1 loss to Phillies

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish gave up two solo home runs and took the loss Tuesday as the San Diego Padres fell 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series Game 1. Darvish let Bryce Harper go deep in the fourth inning and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth during his 95-pitch effort at Petco Park, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler won the pitching duel, hurling seven innings of one-hit ball, fanning eight and walking one in an 83-pitch gem. Darvish had held the Phillies to three runs over 13 innings in two regular-se...