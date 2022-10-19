Yen weak in lower 149 zone vs. dollar, near 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen traded narrowly near a new 32-year low in the lower 149 range against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in Tokyo, with investors remaining vigilant over a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities. Tokyo stocks ended higher on hopes that the technology-heavy Nasdaq index will rise later in the day after U.S. streaming service company Netflix Inc. announced an increase in its international subscribers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 101.24 points, or 0.37 percent, from Tuesday at 27,257.38. The broader Topix index finished 3.62 points, or 0.19 percent, hi...