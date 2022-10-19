Japan foreign arrivals in Sept. up 11.7-fold from last year to 206,500

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in September increased 11.7-fold from a year earlier to 206,500, government data showed Wednesday, with the figure likely to jump in the coming months after Japan removed almost all its COVID-19 entry restrictions earlier this month. The figure exceeded 200,000 for the first time since February 2020 but was down 90.9 percent from September in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Visitors in the month were primarily businesspeople, technical interns and international students. Although the governme...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society