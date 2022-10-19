U.S. aims to partner with Asia to cope with Chinese cyber threats

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas warned of Chinese investment in communication infrastructure on Wednesday and said Washington hopes to cooperate with Singapore and other Asian countries in coping with cyber threats posed by the investment. Mayorkas attended a cybersecurity event in Singapore and said that China is using its technology to tilt the global playing field to its benefit, cautioning against "a partner that could not be wholly trusted." To counter the cyber threats, the United States formed an agreement with Singapore earlier this year, he said at a press confe...