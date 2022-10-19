Soccer: Jubilo appeal FIFA punishment over Gonzalez signing

Newsfrom Japan

Relegation-threatened J-League first-division side Jubilo Iwata announced Wednesday they have appealed a ban on registering new players handed down by soccer's world governing body FIFA over last year's signing of Colombian forward Fabian Gonzalez. FIFA has accused the 29-year-old Gonzalez of illegally canceling his contract with a Thai club before joining Jubilo, who FIFA ruled induced him to break his contract. Jubilo will now be prohibited from adding new players for two transfer periods. Jubilo, who insist they were unaware of Gonzalez's previous contract, filed an appeal with the Court of...