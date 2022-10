Newsfrom Japan

Japan recorded a trade deficit of 2.09 trillion yen ($14 billion) in September due to surging import costs propelled by the yen's sharp decline against the U.S. dollar, Finance Ministry data showed Thursday. The resource-scarce nation remained in the red for the 14th straight month after imports grew 45.9 percent and exports increased 28.9 percent in value terms. For the six months to September, Japan posted a trade deficit of 11.01 trillion yen, the ministry said in a preliminary report.