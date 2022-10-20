Yen weak near 150 line vs. dollar on higher U.S. interest rates

Newsfrom Japan

The yen remained weak around a 32-year low near the 150 line against the U.S. dollar early Thursday in Tokyo, led by rising long-term Treasury yields amid the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 149.82-83 yen compared with 149.86-96 yen in New York and 149.33-36 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $0.9766-9767 and 146.29-38 yen against $0.9767-9777 and 146.46-56 yen in New York and $0.9838-9840 and 146.93-97 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened lower following overnight declines on Wall Street...