M'bishi Electric punishes 22 execs over inspection cheating scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Thursday it will penalize a total of 22 current and former executives over an inspection cheating scandal, saying they are responsible for not preventing the decades-long misconduct. The company said it will reduce monthly pay for some of the current company officials, including President Kei Uruma, and ask some former executives to return part of their compensation. It had previously said 12 officials would be subject to such a penalty. A panel of outside experts, who conducted a probe into the scandal, said in a final report Thursday that it found a total of 19...