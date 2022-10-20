Mitsui Fudosan's skyscraper "50 Hudson Yards" in New York completed

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan Co. announced Wednesday the completion of "50 Hudson Yards," a 58-floor building in New York, which it hopes will be one of its flagship properties as it continues to advance into the international market. Located in Manhattan's large-scale Hudson Yards development district and equipped with luxury condominiums and commercial facilities, the building will house Meta, formerly Facebook Inc., and global investment firm BlackRock as anchor tenants. According to the real estate company, the building is the largest in terms of total floor space constructed ...