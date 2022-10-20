Soccer: Endo scores, bosses midfield in Stuttgart's German Cup win

Newsfrom Japan

Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo scored a goal and commanded the midfield to lead his side into the third round of the German Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday. The overwhelming result provided further momentum to Stuttgart, who beat Bochum 4-1 in the league on Saturday, snapping a nine-game winless start to the Bundesliga season that prompted the sacking of former manager Pellegrino Matarazzo. Samurai Blue defensive midfielder Endo doubled Stuttgart's lead in the 24th minute, heading home from Chris Fuhrich's corner kick four minutes after Pascal Stenzel opened the scori...