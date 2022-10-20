Yen hits 32-year low near 150 line vs. dollar on U.S. rate hike view

Newsfrom Japan

The yen hit a 32-year low near the 150 line versus the dollar Thursday in Tokyo on buying of the U.S. currency, following a sharp rise in long-term Treasury yields and the prospect of aggressive interest hikes by the Federal Reserve. Tokyo stocks ended lower on weak technology issues, with investor sentiment dented by higher U.S. interest rates which stirred fears of an economic slowdown in the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 250.42 points, or 0.92 percent, from Wednesday at 27,006.96. The broader Topix index finished 9.65 points, or 0.51 percent, lower a...