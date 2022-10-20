North Korean hacking group may have stolen crypto in cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

The North Korean state-sponsored hacking group Lazarus is believed to have stolen cryptocurrency from domestic crypto asset trading services in cyberattacks, the National Police Agency's commissioner general said Thursday. The agency's new cybercrime investigation unit, established in April, has found that domestic operators were targeted by the group, and attacks are expected to continue, Yasuhiro Tsuyuki said in a regular press conference. "We are concerned that individuals may be harmed as well, as transactions have been occurring between individuals and not limited to business operators," ...