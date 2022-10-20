Head of Japan's 3rd largest ad agency resigns over Olympic bribery arrest

Newsfrom Japan

The president of ADK Holdings Inc., Japan's third-largest ad agency, has resigned, the company said Thursday, a day after he was arrested by prosecutors for allegedly bribing a former Tokyo Olympic executive. Tokyo prosecutors arrested Shinichi Ueno, 68, and two others for allegedly bribing the executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, who has been at the center of a widening corruption scandal over the selection of sponsors for last year's Summer Games. Takahashi, who was served a fourth arrest warrant on Wednesday, is suspected of receiving a total of around 54 million yen ($361,000) in cash from A...