Yen weak in lower 150 range vs. dollar, near 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen remained weak near a 32-year low in the lower 150 range versus the U.S. dollar early Friday in Tokyo, as hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official fueled prospects of a wider U.S.-Japan interest rate gap. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 150.16-17 yen compared with 150.10-20 yen in New York and 149.86-88 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The euro was quoted at $0.9776-9780 and 146.83-85 yen against $0.9782-9792 and 146.88-98 yen in New York and $0.9786-9788 and 146.66-70 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened lower amid concerns over a slowdown in the U.S. economy ...