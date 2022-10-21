Japan set to ease planned electricity bill hike for households

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will take measures to ease the burden of an anticipated increase of 2,000 yen ($13) to 3,000 yen per month in the electricity bill for households next spring, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday. The measures will be contained in a new economic package the government will compile later this month. "We are discussing measures to directly lighten the burden (of consumers) in which they can actually feel the benefit (of the scheme)," the minister of economy, trade and industry told reporters. The government is scrambling to address accelerating inflation including surging energ...