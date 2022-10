Newsfrom Japan

Injury-plagued tennis star Kei Nishikori will not be able to return to the tour in 2022 due to a newly injured ankle, his management company said Thursday. The hip joint that he underwent surgery on in January has fully recovered, but the former world No. 4 from Japan began experiencing pain in his right ankle after returning to the practice court in Florida. Nishikori, who last played in a tournament in October 2021, recently fell out of the ATP world rankings for the first time since 2010.