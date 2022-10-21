Main events scheduled for Oct. 24-30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 24-30: Oct. 24 (Mon) -- Budget committees of House of Representatives and House of Councillors to hold deliberations. -- Tokyo International Film Festival to be held through Nov. 2. Oct. 25 (Tues) -- Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, an opposition lawmaker, to give memorial speech for late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Diet. -- Cultural Affairs Agency to hold expert panel meeting prior to investigation of the Unification Church, now formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. -- Nagoya High Court to hand down ruling on...