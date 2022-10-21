Japan silent on Iran's supply of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday refrained from clarifying the government's stance on allegations by Western nations that Iran has provided Russia with military drones used in the war in Ukraine. "We are currently engaged in information collection and analysis, so it is hard for us to say anything definite regarding the facts at this point," Hayashi told a press conference, in apparent consideration of Tokyo's long-standing friendship with Tehran. The minister did condemn Moscow's recent drone attacks against Ukrainian civilian targets, however, labeling them "totally unju...