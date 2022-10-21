Yen hits fresh 32-year low near mid-150 range vs. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The yen hit a fresh 32-year low near the mid-150 range versus the dollar Friday in Tokyo, led by dollar buying spurred by views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to pursue its aggressive interest rate hikes. Tokyo stocks ended modestly lower, weighed down by concerns over a slowdown in the world's largest economy as a result of higher interest rates. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 116.38 points, or 0.43 percent, from Thursday at 26,890.58. The broader Topix index finished 13.43 points, or 0.71 percent, lower at 1,881.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led...