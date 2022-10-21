FOCUS: Analysts see more room for yen's fall as BOJ stands pat on policy

With the Bank of Japan standing firm on its ultraeasy policy to support the pandemic-hit economy, the yen has further room to decline beyond the 150 zone against the U.S. dollar, a level unseen in 32 years. The yen's breach of that historic level in Tokyo's currency market on Thursday came despite repeated warnings of an additional yen-buying intervention by Japan's monetary authorities. The Japanese unit remains under pressure as market participants continued to bet on a further widening of the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States, where the Federal Reserve is raising rates a...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan