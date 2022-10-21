Toyota FY 2022 global output to fall below target due to chip crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday its total global output in the year through March is likely to fall below its initial target of 9.7 million units due to an ongoing semiconductor shortage, with the automaker expected to revise down its outlook. It will suspend operations of 11 production lines across eight factories in Japan, including the Takaoka plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, for two to nine days because of the chip crunch. Toyota's global output for November is expected to stand at around 800,000 units, with about 250,000 units to be manufactured in Japan and the roughly 550,000 remaining...