Soccer: Evergreen Miura making emotional return to Doha for World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura is set to revisit Doha for the first time since 1993, when he was involved in one of his country's most painful sporting results, as an ambassador for a sponsor of the World Cup in Qatar. Miura, who twice missed out on football's biggest stage, suffered the first setback that year in what is still known in Japan as the "Tragedy of Doha," and hopes to see Japanese football come full circle there this autumn. Japan's oldest active professional player at 55, now with the fourth-tier Suzuka Point Getters, Miura also fell short of what he calls "the pinnacle o...