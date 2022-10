Newsfrom Japan

The yen slid to the lower 151 zone against the U.S. dollar on Friday in London, hitting a fresh 32-year low on the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with interest rate hikes to tame rising inflation in the country. The dollar drew buying as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield maintained its upward tone after touching a new 14-year high on Thursday, following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker.