Japan, Australia PMs meet in Perth, eye boosting security cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese held a summit meeting in Perth on Saturday with a view to boosting security cooperation between the two Asia-Pacific countries amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. During their talks in the state capital of Western Australia, Kishida and Albanese are also set to confirm the necessity of stable resource supply from Australia to Japan, which depends on imports for more than 90 percent of its energy needs. Kishida, who is on a three-day visit to Australia from Friday, and Albanese are expected to is...