Soccer: Sotiriou's injury-time brace secures Levain Cup for Sanfrecce

Newsfrom Japan

Substitute Pieros Sotiriou found the net twice in injury time to lead Sanfrecce Hiroshima to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Cerezo Osaka in the Levain Cup final on Saturday. The Cyprus international equalized with a 96th-minute penalty, then struck the winner in the 11th minute of time added, securing Sanfrecce's first league cup trophy less than a week after their penalty shootout loss to second-division Ventforet Kofu in the Emperor's Cup final. A new arrival in Hiroshima this summer, Sotiriou sparked wild celebrations among the Sanfrecce faithful when he volleyed home from Mako...