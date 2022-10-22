Soccer: Jubilo salvage late derby draw to keep survival hopes alive

Newsfrom Japan

Ryo Germain scored a stoppage-time equalizer as bottom side Jubilo Iwata secured a vital point with a 1-1 draw away to neighbors Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League first division on Saturday. The Shizuoka derby stalemate leaves Iwata on 29 points, five points from safety with two games to play, while Shimizu are 16th in the 18-team J1 on 33 points. The bottom two sides will be relegated to J2, while the team finishing 16th will contest a promotion-relegation playoff with a team from the second tier. Shimizu had been testing the Iwata goal before Thiago Santana scored the 34th-minute opener. Yoshi...