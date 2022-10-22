Soccer: Cercle Brugge's Ueda nets brace for 5th goal of debut season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ayase Ueda hit a brace as Cercle Brugge hammered Charleroi 4-1 in the Belgian top flight on Friday. Ueda, in contention to make the Japan squad for the World Cup in Qatar, took his tally to five goals in his first season in Europe following his move from Kashima Antlers over the summer. The 24-year-old blasted home the 32nd-minute opener on the turn after Jean Harisson Marcelin headed back a cross into his path. Ueda doubled the lead in the 57th minute, side-footing Kevin Denkey's back-heel from near the byline into the far bottom corner, before coming off with his team leading 2...